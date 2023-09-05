GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a proclamation on Tuesday, calling the month of September Celebrate Recovery Month.

Led by Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach, he wants to raise awareness about the resources that are available for addiction help within Brown County. Additionally, Streckenbach intends to recognize the residents who are sober or currently in treatment.

“We must encourage relatives and friends, people with mental health and substance use disorders, to implement preventive measures,” said Streckenbach. “Recognize the size of the problem and guide those in need of appropriate treatment and recovery support services.

Additionally, the executive director for Brown County Health and Human Services, Jeremy Kral, presented a check to the Jackie Nitschke Recovery Center for nearly $62,000 as part of a recent grant award to help fight addiction.

“Brown County had a grant application, so we completed the grant application along with everything we’d be using the funding for, and we were selected out of the many worthy people who made an application,” said Jason Latva, the executive director of the Jackie Nitschke Center.

The Jackie Nitschke Center has been serving adults and families facing the struggles of substance addiction and mental health challenges since 1973.

Its mission is to provide life-saving hope, healing, and recovery to create stronger families and healthier communities.

For more information about the Jackie Nitschke Center, you can visit its website here.