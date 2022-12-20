GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County is facing the potential of heavy snowfall, windy conditions, and bitterly cold temperatures later this week.

On Tuesday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach met with the media to remind everyone to get ready by checking their emergency kits for their home and vehicle before this extreme storm arrives.

Joined by Brown County Emergency Management Director Lauri Maki, the two talked about what a typical emergency kit for your vehicle consists of.

“You don’t need a ton of space for an emergency kit in your vehicle,” said Maki. “Think of what you would need if you were potentially stranded for several hours in your vehicle.”

These items could vary from a bottle of water to jumper cables. Additionally, hand warmers, a blanket, an ice scraper, and a shovel are all recommended.

“It’s a friendly reminder to double-check what you have in your vehicle,” added Streckenbach. “Take a few minutes and make sure you have the appropriate things in your vehicle based on where you’re traveling.”

Streckenbach continued to tell the media that if you are traveling to places up north that do not have a lot of gas stations or places to stop, your preparations should be based on if you get stranded.

