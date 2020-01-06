Brown County officials to consider Second Amendment protection resolution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to make the county a sanctuary for the Second Amendment.

The proposal comes less than two months after Florence County became the first county in Wisconsin to declare themselves a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The non-binding resolution gives the county sheriff the ability to not enforce a law if they believe it violates the Second Amendment.

Although no recent legislation on gun control has been passed, Wisconsin lawmakers have considered universal background checks and red flag laws.

The Brown County Board will discuss the resolution at Monday night’s meeting at 5:30.