Brown County officials warn residents along East River to monitor for flooding

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents along the East River to monitor their properties for potential swelling and flooding.

The Sheriff’s Office says those in east Green Bay, Bellevue, Allouez, Ledgeview, and east De Pere should be prepared to take action as necessary.

Brown County Emergency Management says they will continue to keep floodinginbc.com up-to-date with necessary information. In early February, Brown County officials rolled out the website to help keep the public informed.

In March, the Brown County Highway Department purchased a new tool to help make thousands of handbags to be distributed for use in case of flooding. While the bags are not available to the public, the county says sandbags municipalities from the area will be able to order some for their communities.

Brown County most recently experienced flooding in September. Numerous businesses were evacuated and streets were closed during this flooding.

