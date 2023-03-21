GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some drivers in Green Bay on St. Patrick’s Day were stopped, as the Brown County OWI Task Force made over ten arrests and added over 40 citations.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the Brown County OWI Task Force arrested nine drivers suspected of operating while intoxicated (OWI). The task force was deployed in Green Bay on St. Patrick’s Day.

The enforcement started on March 17 at 7 p.m. and ended at 3 a.m. on March 18. The Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were all involved.

We made more OWI arrests during the deployment than we do on an average night. We appreciate those who did not get behind the wheel after celebrating and instead kept safety in mind, finding an alternative ride home. Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

Below is a breakdown of what the task force accomplished:

Nine drivers arrested for OWI

41 citations issued

51 warnings given

Four separate arrests were made for non-traffic offenses

Authorities say this initiative was funded by a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.