GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer.

“I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s a long time coming,” said David Mueller, who is a Green Bay native.

The concept for the site was developed by feedback from open houses and people submitting ideas online. Mueller has lived in Green Bay for more than seventy years and says he is glad the nest will no longer remain vacant.

“There’s always been a lot of traffic here. This used to be a banquet hall, a supper club, and a tavern so there has always been a lot of traffic here. Now, it is just an empty site going to waste so it will be put to very good use,” stated Mueller.

Brown County purchased the site for one million dollars back in 2020. Officials plan to spend an estimated three million dollars on the site’s development. Park director Matt Kriese says the site will serve a purpose for all ages.

“This is a site that everybody can come to and enjoy. It doesn’t matter how old you are or where you live you can come here and enjoy the beautiful views on the bay. This is an extremely important asset that Brown County purchased in 2020 and now we are really excited for the developments so everybody can come and enjoy this new public space,” explained Kriese.

The site is expected to be complete by the spring of 2024.