Some Brown County parks close during Deer Gun Season

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A number of parks across Brown County will be closed during the 9-day Deer Gun Season.

County officials say the following parks will be closed starting at sunrise on Saturday, November 23 through sunset on Sunday, December 1:

Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and the Fort Howard Paper Foundation Wildlife Area trails and grounds will be closed to all entry during the deer gun season except by those persons possessing a valid County special hunt permit. All permits have already been issued. The Interpretive Center at Barkhausen will remain open during regular hours to the public.

and the trails and grounds will be closed to all entry during the deer gun season except by those persons possessing a valid County special hunt permit. All permits have already been issued. The Interpretive Center at Barkhausen will remain open during regular hours to the public. Because hunting is allowed in designated areas of the Reforestation Camp , the Equestrian, Hiking and Mountain Bike/Snow Bike Trails will be closed for the deer gun season. The playground and fishing ponds at the Reforestation Camp will remain open to the public.

, will be closed for the deer gun season. The playground and fishing ponds at the Reforestation Camp will remain open to the public. Lily Lake Park picnic grounds and boat launch remain open to the public during this hunting season. Please be aware that while these areas of the park remain open, gun hunting is allowed in designated areas of this property.

picnic grounds and boat launch remain open to the public during this hunting season. Please be aware that while these areas of the park remain open, gun hunting is allowed in designated areas of this property. The Vande Hei Property will only be open to hunter access during this season. Non-hunters are not allowed on the property during the season.

County officials recommend that the public wear blaze orange for safety when utilizing the open areas of these parks or any other parks that remain open during the deer gun season.

Hunting is prohibited on both the Fox River Trail and Mountain-Bay Trail. While hiking and biking are allowed on the trails, adjoining private property may be open to hunting.

Because of this, hikers and bikers wear should wear blaze orange for safety.

For maps of the designated hunting areas are available in the Parks Department Office or by calling 920-448-6242 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maps are also available on the Brown County Parks Department website.