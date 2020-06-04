Brown County Parks Dept. announces reopening plan

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Parks Department has announced its reopening plan aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus.
The plan includes guidance and information for all park users to limit community spread of COVID-19.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
Officials are encouraging visitors to practice physical distancing, avoid close contact with individuals outside your household, and bring hand sanitizer or disinfecting wipes along. If you are sick, officials recommend staying at home.
“We are doing our best to maintain expected levels of service, however we will not have normal
staffing levels throughout 2020 and landscaping and general maintenance may not be completed
as you have come to expect from your Brown County Parks,” the department adds.
Restrooms and other park amenities may not be open based on staffing levels.
Pay stations at boat landings, trails, and the dog park now have paper pass payment options, but pens are not in place. The Parks Department recommends making daily or annual pass payments online before you visit.
The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5
All parks, trails, boat landings, and outdoor green spaces remain open. The park office located at Barkhausen is open with limitations. Campgrounds are open for first-come, first-serve and reservable sites. Shower rooms and some restrooms will remain closed. All playgrounds will open on June 6.
Restrooms at the following sites will also open on June 6:
- St. Francis Park
- Bay Shore boat landing and day use
- Suamico boat landing, Reforestation Camp
Ski Lodge (opening June 8)
- Pamperin Park (restroom across from playground)
- Fairgrounds
Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps
Pavilion rentals and education programs will be open June 5th with limitations and guidelines in
place, see more on the website under Rental Guide. Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve’s nature center will open June 12.
The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park has announced they will begin reopening on June 10.