Brown County Parks install automatic pay stations, enhancing efficiency

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks are installing 12 automatic pay stations across the park system.

According to a release, this new change will allow users the ability to purchase a daily or seasonal pass instantly with a credit or debit card.

County officials say they noticed a lot more people out and about using the trails during the pandemic.

“As we were seeing this great enthusiasm during COVID, of individuals wanting to get outside, get outdoors, exercise, and enjoy some of the great assets this county has – we’re also finding that individuals are having more challenges in how to pay for the user fee,” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

The pay stations will be located in multiple areas near and around the parks.

“They are installed at our campground sites, so they will manage the campground reservation process,” says Park Director Matt Kriese. “As well as the Fox River Park, Mountain Bay Park, our cross country ski trails, and our boat landings.”

From the county’s perspective, the new kiosk helps support the beautiful assets that the area has to offer and helps people access the great recreational facilities.