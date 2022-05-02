(WFRV) – Residents looking to get outside will be able to use the trails at Brown County Parks starting May 3.

The Brown County Parks Department announced that the multiple trails in the area will open for the 2022 season on May 3 at 8 a.m.

The following trails will open:

The Reforestation Camp (mountain bike and horse trails)

The Fox River State Recreational Trail (horse trails)

Neshota County Park (horse trails)

Officials ask park-goers to remain off the trails following heavy rain and to purchase a trial pass before riding. Those who do not have a valid pass will get a $10 violation notice.

Passes can be bought at trailheads or online. For more information call 920-448-4466 or view the Brown County Parks website.