Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Planting for a Purpose promotes gardening, donating fresh produce

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Melinda's Garden Moments_ Recycled Gardening_4942750446106921807

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Brown County Community Gardens are partnering for a fourth year on the Planting for a Purpose Program, which serves to encourage the community to plant a garden plot and donate fresh produce to local pantries.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to organizers, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is causing many local food pantries to report a great need for more fresh produce donations to meet clients’ needs.

“By signing up and pledging to donate a portion of their harvest, local gardeners can help ensure all community members have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” organizers say.

Last year, food pantries reported over 19,000 pounds of donated produce and, this year, Planting for a Purpose hopes to increase that number.

When can Wisconsin open? Tracking the Badger Bounce Back plan

To sign up and pledge to donate a portion of their harvest, gardeners can visit the Brown County Community Gardens website. Those who sign up can receive a free rain gauge, while supplies last.

“Over 70 percent of our community gardeners say they experience less stress in their daily lives because they garden,” said Brown County’s community garden coordinator Margaret Franchino.

Organizers add that gardening also can be especially beneficial during challenging times, providing another opportunity for residents and families to spend time outdoors and enjoy light physical activity.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“With the added stress we are going through now, I can’t wait to get into my garden knowing how much it helps my mental health and is something healthy to do for my family,” said gardener and Planting for a Purpose participant Beth Stockbridge.

The program this year also will include the Brown County Potato Project. All community members are invited to sign up to receive free seed potatoes, provided by Wisconsin Certified Seed Potatoes, with the understanding that they agree to donate half of their potato harvest to food pantries.

Those wishing to participate in the Brown County Potato Project are encouraged to request a specific number of plants in advance here.

Interested gardeners also can sign up and learn more on the Brown County Community Gardens website.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More