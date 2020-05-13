Brown County Planting for a Purpose promotes gardening, donating fresh produce

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Brown County Community Gardens are partnering for a fourth year on the Planting for a Purpose Program, which serves to encourage the community to plant a garden plot and donate fresh produce to local pantries.

According to organizers, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is causing many local food pantries to report a great need for more fresh produce donations to meet clients’ needs.

“By signing up and pledging to donate a portion of their harvest, local gardeners can help ensure all community members have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” organizers say.

Last year, food pantries reported over 19,000 pounds of donated produce and, this year, Planting for a Purpose hopes to increase that number.

To sign up and pledge to donate a portion of their harvest, gardeners can visit the Brown County Community Gardens website. Those who sign up can receive a free rain gauge, while supplies last.

“Over 70 percent of our community gardeners say they experience less stress in their daily lives because they garden,” said Brown County’s community garden coordinator Margaret Franchino.

Organizers add that gardening also can be especially beneficial during challenging times, providing another opportunity for residents and families to spend time outdoors and enjoy light physical activity.

“With the added stress we are going through now, I can’t wait to get into my garden knowing how much it helps my mental health and is something healthy to do for my family,” said gardener and Planting for a Purpose participant Beth Stockbridge.

The program this year also will include the Brown County Potato Project. All community members are invited to sign up to receive free seed potatoes, provided by Wisconsin Certified Seed Potatoes, with the understanding that they agree to donate half of their potato harvest to food pantries.

Those wishing to participate in the Brown County Potato Project are encouraged to request a specific number of plants in advance here.

Interested gardeners also can sign up and learn more on the Brown County Community Gardens website.

