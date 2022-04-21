GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While Brown County continues to spread awareness for April Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month, they are highlighting their Parent Pals Program.

This program, put together by Brown County Health & Human Services, allows parents to get paired up with a volunteer who will offer them support and build a relationship. The goal is to have the volunteer mentor help out the parent and work towards making a positive change in their household around two to three times per month.

“Oftentimes we want to turn a blind eye that we have problems in our community but the reality is we have good staff members that work for the county that work day and night to go help those children who are in need from potentially volatile situations,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Brown County Health & Human Services Building

Officials say some of the interactions between the volunteer mentor and the parent could consist of assisting the family in learning daily living skills, connecting the parents to other community support groups, or just getting together for a coffee and talking things through.

“I assist a grandmother who received guardianship of five grandchildren. She reached out to Pals because understandably, she was a little overwhelmed. So my role is to be her pal, to be her mentor. She has many resources that are available through the county but my job is to be her friend, talk about the difficult times, and attend some of the events the county puts on,” said one of the Parent Pals volunteers.

Brown County Health & Human Services matches up these volunteers with a parent based on compatibility and can continue for as long as both parties are interested in the program.

For more information about the Parent Pals Program, you can visit the Brown County website here.