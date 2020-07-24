Brown County Public Health reaffirms face covering advisory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division is reaffirming its Emergency Advisory stipulating that everyone 5-years-old and older should wear a face covering or mask in enclosed, public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained or guaranteed.

Officials say the reaffirmed advisory is effective immediately “as we await the Brown County Board’s decision regarding face coverings.” On Thursday night, the Brown County Human Services Committee voted in favor of drawing up three separate ordinances to be considered at a later date.

“Brown County Public Health has been recommending the use of masks for months, including adding masking recommendations for businesses to our Reopening Brown County plan,” Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree says. “While many in our communities have chosen to wear masks to protect their friends and families, their coworkers, and the community at large, there are others that have chosen not to despite the evidence that wearing a mask to slow the spread of disease works.”

Per the advisory, people should wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in public. This includes when they are in businesses, health care settings, when waiting in line, on public transportation, and when in someone else’s home.

Exceptions are made for certain activities, like eating at a restaurant. During those activities, Brown County Health says social distancing should occur. Some people may also be exempt if they have a physical, mental, or developmental condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

“I think it’s great that the healthcare leadership in Brown county has shown their support for a universal masking mandate,” Destree adds. “In doing so, it not only shows healthcare’s support for masking which we know is an evidence-based strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, but it has also allowed for conversation around universal masking to occur.”

Brown County Public Health encourages those unable to wear a mask or face covering to ask that business for reasonable accommodations, like curbside pickup or a delivery option. Children ages 2 through 4 are highly encouraged to wear masks in public, and children age 5 and older are advised to wear masks. If your child is not able to wear a mask, Brown County Public Health says you should only bring them places where it is necessary.

The City of De Pere Common Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 28, to vote on a proposed city-wide mask mandate. The City of Green Bay and Oneida Nation have already approved wide-spread mask mandates while Door County has issued a county-wide mask advisory.

Latest Stories