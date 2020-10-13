Brown County Public Health to host free drive-thru flu vaccinations

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time, the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) will be offering free drive-thru flu clinics within the month of October.
According to Brown County officials, the first drive-thru clinic will be on October 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Edison Middle School. The second free drive-thru clinic will be offered on October 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and located at Green Bay West High School location.
Officials say the vaccinations will be offered free of charge to community members ages six months and older but will be dependent on vaccine availability.
“Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on our local health care systems,” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “They will also help conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19.”
Officials share that on October 14, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach will be receiving his yearly flu shot during a test run of Brown County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division’s drive-thru flu clinic.
The event on October 14, will start at 10 a.m. and will be located at the Sophie Beaumont Building Parking Lot in Green Bay.
