GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Department of Public Health hopes to help those in need by using C.A.S.P.E.R. no, not Casper the friendly ghost.

Communication Specialist Claire Paprocki says C.A.S.P.E.R. is a tool used by the department to prepare for danger.

“It is a door-to-door survey, and the information that is gathered can be used to help identify gaps in care, facilitate disaster planning and response, allocate resources, and assess new or changing help needs in the community, “explained Paprocki.

The data collected from the survey will better prepare local first responders.

“We think it is important for people to participate in this survey because every U.S. state and territory is at risk for one or more natural disasters, so disasters can occur without warning, they can pose health risks, it’s important to have a backup plan to be prepared,” said Paprocki.

The department will conduct the survey from Tuesday, October 24, through Saturday, October 28.