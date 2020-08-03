Brown County recognizes August 2020 as Child Support Awareness Month

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach issued a

proclamation on Monday recognizing the month of August as ‘Child Support Awareness Month’ in Brown County.

The Brown County Child Support Agency is said to serve more than 15,000 children annually and is recognized statewide as a leader providing proactive approaches of creating economic stability of noncustodial parents.

Troy Streckenbach says, “Brown County’s Child Support Agency is an effective investment in our future as the program increases self-sufficiency, reduces child poverty, and has a positive effect on kids’ well-being.”

Officials say some of the ways they accomplish this feat is through their program which combines employment services and child support enforcement.

Other services provided for the program include the location of absent parents, the establishment of paternity, child support orders, and several more support services.

