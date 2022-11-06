STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday.

Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory.

“It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda Brinkley.

The wind in Door County was expected to reach at least 50 miles per hour. Amanda Brinkley says the wind has done damage to the county and her home.

“Across the way, a stoplight fell right when my brother was driving to work, and that was kind of concerning. There has been a lot of stuff that’s flown off our house, so it is kind of weird,” stated Brinkley.

Prior to the advisory, authorities warned of power outages and said traveling would be difficult. Brinkly and Camereon Hecox say they agree. They say the best way to stay safe is to stay in.

“Don’t go outside is typically the answer to any risk, yeah stay inside, don’t go anywhere,” said Cameron Hecox.

The advisories are not expected to last the entire weekend.