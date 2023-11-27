SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) revealed that a Brown County roofing contractor exposed workers to deadly falls twice in less than two weeks, resulting in significant fines.

Federal workplace safety inspectors reportedly observed employees from Suamico-based Overhead Solutions LLC working about 30 feet above the ground on a Menasha apartment complex roof without adequate fall protection.

Thirteen days later, an inspector observed a project manager employed by Overhead Solutions hand out caffeinated energy drinks to subcontractors on a ten-foot-high roof in Appleton, a kindness undermined by workers’ lack of fall protection.

Officials say that the manager did not correct the hazard and protect them from the construction industry’s leading cause of death. Due to the incidents, the OSHA opened inspections.

At the Menasha site, inspectors found employees wearing fall protection harnesses and anchors installed on the building’s roof with ropes attached to the anchors, but readily accessible lifelines were not attached as required.

Inspectors also found employees were exposed to deadly fall hazards as they unloaded a pallet raised to the roof by a mechanical lift.

In Appleton, OSHA inspectors found a lack of fall protection, learned the company had no documented accident prevention plan, and noted the site’s project manager did not correct fall protection hazards in plain view.

Overhead Solutions received citations for four repeat violations and one serious violation of federal fall protection standards. The repeat violations are similar to those for which OSHA cited the company in Neenah, Seymour, and Wrightstown in 2022.

OSHA had proposed that Overhead Solutions be fined $180,469 in penalties for their “willingness to ignore federal safety regulations.”

“Overhead Solutions continued willingness to ignore federal safety regulations is putting its employees and subcontractors at risk of potentially serious and fatal injuries,” explained OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack. “By failing to ensure fall protection equipment is used properly and train workers and supervisors to recognize hazards and safety procedures, the company continues to invite disaster.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 1,015 construction workers died on the job in 2021, 379 of them related to falls from elevation. Exposure to fall hazards makes residential construction work among the most dangerous jobs.

Overhead Solutions has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.