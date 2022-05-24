GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a place to camp out this summer? Well, look no further than Brown County’s newest campground, the Reforestation Camp.

Located on 4418 Reforestation Road in the City of Green Bay, the new campground offers numerous sites such as full RV hookups all the way down to small tents.

The site will offer two restroom and shower buildings alongside walking access to the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park. The campground will also offer access to many trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

Reforestation Camp Campground Map

“Construction is drawing to a close, and the sites are ready to accept visitors to create lifetime memories,” says Parks Director Matt Kriese. “It is not often, if ever, we focus our work on development of a new campground; however, with the support of the Brown County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Troy Streckenbach, and the community, we will be ready to open this 51-site campground and we cannot be more excited.”

The Reforestation Camp campground is scheduled to open to the public on June 3, 2022, and those interested in reserving a campsite will be available online at Brown County Park’s website.

“The Greater Green Bay area was recently ranked as the 3rd Best Place to Live in the U.S., and part of that criteria is the ongoing investments in Brown County’s community assets that help drive our region as a high-quality tourist destination,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “This campground offers a variety of new amenities so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors with the unique ability to hear a lion’s roar or other animal sounds at night because of its location next to the NEW Zoo.”

“We can accommodate all types of campers and types of units. There’s something about camping and connecting with nature that is unique and it’s really creating memories with family and friends, that’s what camping is all about. This campground here that we’re opening is going to do just that for generations to come,” added Kriese.

For more information about Brown County camping, click here.