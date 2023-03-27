ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – There was a large police presence in Allouez after an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there was an armed robbery Saturday night at the Subway at 1705 South Webster Road.

The suspect reportedly had a knife on them during the robbery, but there is no word on if anyone was injured and no one has been taken into custody. There is also no information on if the suspect got away with any money or product.

At this time there are no other details available. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.