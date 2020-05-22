Brown County Sheriff investigating after counterfeit $100 bills passed at Bellevue Wal-Mart

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says four counterfeit $100 bills were passed at the Bellevue Wal-Mart earlier this month.

In a Friday release, authorities say they were notified that the bills were passed on May 9 while a customer was purchasing merchandise. Three of the four bills had the same Serial Number. Further examination of the security strip, it was noted that they read ‘ten’ instead of ‘one hundred.’

The Sheriff’s Office says one of the bills was identified to have Serial Number KL05680898A. Records show a history of 286 occasions documenting the discovery of the counterfeit bill from December 12, 2019, to April 1, 2020. The bill was passed at retail locations in 12 states and Washington D.C., including a location in Elkhorn on February 21, 2020.

Three of the counterfeit $100 bills had the same Serial Number of KD08379109A. Records showed a history of 230 occasions documenting the discovery of the counterfeit bill from December 2, 2019, to March 12, 2020. The bill was passed at retail locations in 14 states and Washington D.C. Within Wisconsin, the Sheriff’s Office says the bill has been reported in Elkhorn, Kenosha, and Menominee Falls.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports intelligence suggests a criminal organization operating outside of Wisconsin is responsible for manufacturing the counterfeit currency. Officials add that law enforcement agencies in Northeast Wisconsin have reported numerous recent instances of counterfeit $!00 bills. Investigators are working to determine if there is any connection between these cases.

Authorities add that they are working to provide awareness to retailers as to methods used by offenders to pass counterfeit currency, specifically using ‘washed’ $10 bills to manufacture counterfeit $100 bills. The Sheriff’s Office explains that this method allows for counterfeit bills to have enough security features to hold up during a cursory examination.

Anyone with information about the suspect in the Bellevue incident and/or criminal organizations is asked to contact Sgt. Roman Aronstein with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.

