Brown County Sheriff issues statewide alert for felony theft, check fraud investigation

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide crime alert in an ongoing felony theft/check fraud investigation.

According to the Thursday alert, the incidents have been occuring since June 2020.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking to identify the pictured man in connection with crimes that occurred in Wisconsin and Illinois. Incidents include, but are not limited to, check fraud and felony-level thefts.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6187 or email at zachary.holschbach@browncountywi.gov.

Latest Stories