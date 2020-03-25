Brown County Sheriff looking for man posing as officer

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that authorities will not be conducting traffic stops during Governor Tony Evers’ ‘Safer At Home’ after receiving a report on Tuesday that a man was impersonating an officer and conducting a traffic stop.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the southern part of the county. Authorities say the suspect conducted a traffic stop to the ‘Safer At Home’ status of the driver. The man, described as a white male in his 30s, was reportedly driving a dark blue or black Chevy Impala with no markings. The vehicle also had red and blue lights along the windshield.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man. He was described as having a short, brown beard and was wearing a green uniform and black baseball cap with no insignia. The man also had a nameplate reading ‘Abraham,’ a mic clipped to the front of his shirt, and a clip light on his cap.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the non-emergency number 920-391-7450 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP.

“A reminder, the Sheriff’s Office will not be conducting traffic stops for Safer at Home compliance checks,” Brown County Sheriff adds.

