Brown County Sheriff looking for person who dumped ‘large’ items in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a driver who illegally dumped large items in the Village of Howard.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 28 around 12:30 p.m. a vehicle drove to Hurlbut Street in Howard and illegally dumped multiple items. Hurlbut Street is a dead end.

There was no information on exactly what items were dumped. The vehicle appears to be a white Ford truck.

  • Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 920-434-4676.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

