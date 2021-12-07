Brown County Sheriff looking for person who dumped ‘large’ items in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a driver who illegally dumped large items in the Village of Howard.
According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 28 around 12:30 p.m. a vehicle drove to Hurlbut Street in Howard and illegally dumped multiple items. Hurlbut Street is a dead end.
There was no information on exactly what items were dumped. The vehicle appears to be a white Ford truck.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 920-434-4676.
