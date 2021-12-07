Brown County Sheriff looking for person who dumped ‘large’ items in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a driver who illegally dumped large items in the Village of Howard.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 28 around 12:30 p.m. a vehicle drove to Hurlbut Street in Howard and illegally dumped multiple items. Hurlbut Street is a dead end.

There was no information on exactly what items were dumped. The vehicle appears to be a white Ford truck.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call 920-434-4676.

