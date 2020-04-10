Brown County Sheriff looking for suspects involved in ‘Quick-Change Scam’

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for three individuals identified as engaging in a Quick-Change Scam at a retail store within the county. According to authorities, the suspects are believed to be members of a transnational traveling Romanian Criminal Organization.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has identified 30-year-old Mircea Rostas and 37-year-old Vasile Paul (otherwise known as Vasile Rostas) as suspects in the investigation. The identity of a third suspect is being withheld because they are a juvenile.

Officials say the suspects are believed to be part of the Rostas Organized Crime Group, a large group of Romanian nationals committing distraction and quick-change thefts across the U.S., Canada, and abroad. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the family is comprised of more than 500 members that frequently commit these thefts at Walmart, Sam’s Club, and other retailers.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a “Quick-Change” theft is a distraction-based theft. The suspects in this investigation reportedly engage in distraction-based thefts and fraud targeting banks, post offices, supermarkets, and jewelry stores. They reportedly use sleight-of-hand techniques to palm quantities of cash or jewelry while engaging in transactions with cashiers.

Authorities say the suspects “use a mixture of charm, intimidation and misdirection.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released a video showing how a Quick-Change Scam occurs.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.