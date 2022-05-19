HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman with a previous address in Fond du Lac regarding an incident in Howard.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Shannon Kocian is wanted for questioning regarding an incident in the Village of Howard. Kocian reportedly has an arrest warrant out with nationwide extradition.

The warrant is for Theft through the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections. Kocian is described as 5’7″ and 160 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. Court records show her last address was in Fond du Lac.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-4404. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.