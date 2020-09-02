Brown County Sheriff looking to ID retail theft suspects

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men involved in a retail theft incident at the Bellevue Walmart.

Authorities say the men fraudulently rented vehicles from Hertz at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay.

The men are said to have traveled to Menomonie, Wis., where they committed a similiar retail theft from Walmart and a gas drive-off.

The Sheriff’s Office says that at least one of the men was then involved in another retail theft/scam at a retail store in Blaine, Minn. During this incident, authorities say the man fled from the officers who confronted him.

The rental vehicles include a black Dodge Ram, a gray Ford Fusion, a silver Toyota Camry, and a silver Toyota Corolla. Authorities report all four have been involved in the incidents.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the suspects in the photos below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Rick Loppnow with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6188 or via email at richard.loppnow@browncountywi.gov.

