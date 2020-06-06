Brown County Sheriff looking to identify two people in counterfeit money case

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people they say passed counterfeit money at a store in Bellevue.

The incident happened at the Walmart store located on Main St. on Wednesday.

Deputies say a man and a female passed a $100 counterfeit bill with the serial number number LF43973158E, and a $50 counterfeit bill with the serial number JD22941797A in exchange for merchandise/gift cards.

Officials say these counterfeits are not connected to the ones reported last month at the same Walmart.

If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.