UPDATE: Active situation in Ledgeview cleared

FRIDAY 4/3/2020 12:56 p.m.

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – The active situation in Ledgeview has been cleared, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No information is available at this time. WFRV Local 5 has a crew on scene working to gather information and will provide updates as they become available.

FRIDAY 4/3/2020 11:52 a.m.

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in the Wall Street area of Ledgeview have been asked to shelter in place, a neighbor tells WFRV Local 5.

WFRV Local 5 has reached out to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, but they were unable to provide any information at this time.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew on scene and is reporting there are two Brown County armored vehicles on scene. A robot has reportedly been sent in to respond.