Brown County Sheriff searching for missing man with autism

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for assistance in locating a missing man who reportedly has autism.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Raymond Duva was last seen around 9 a.m. on Lebrun Street near the Allouez and East De Pere border.

Raymond was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

