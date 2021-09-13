GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Sheriff seeking public’s help in finding $7,000 dollars worth of stolen property from Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV)- A burglary of a construction site was reported to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department from the Village of Howard that occurred on August 2.

According to the release, the locker on a trailer at the construction site was cut and several items had been taken. All the stolen items have the initials “JZC” engraved on them, which represent the victim’s business, officials say. Currently, the stolen property amounts to nearly more than $7,000 dollars.

Below is a complete list of stolen items taken from the construction site:

  • 1 Paslode framing gun
  • 7 Metabo framing guns
  • 2 Dewalt circular saws
  • 1 Blackmax generator
  • 3 Metabo sheeting guns
  • 3 Metabo 1 inch crown staple guns
  • 1 Bosch hammer drill
  • 8 Milwaukee five-amp batteries
  • 1 Milwaukee eight-amp battery
  • 2 Milwaukee circular saws
  • 1 Milwaukee Sawzall
  • 2 Milwaukee impact drivers
  • 1 Milwaukee drill driver
  • 1 Milwaukee radio

If you or someone you know comes into possession or knows the whereabouts of the missing property, they are encouraged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Department at (920) 391-7450. If an individual wish to remain anonymous, they can contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867

