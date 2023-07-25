ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County believe that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the deadly crash on Webster Avenue Friday night.

According to an update from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say that a gray Mercedes Benz was traveling northbound on Webster Avenue at a high rate of speed, driven by 22-year-old Kelton J. Snulligan.

Officials say that he remains in the hospital and will likely make his initial court appearance on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m., where formal charges are expected.

Occupants of the Mercedes Benz who sustained injuries include 22-year-old Olivia V. Mathias (the vehicle’s owner), 22-year-old Anthony K.W. Scheina, and 26-year-old Ulyssa NMI Estrada.

One occupant of the Mercedes Benz, 22-year-old Trevor M. Hermon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say that a blue Toyota Scion, which was traveling southbound on Webster Avenue, attempted to complete a left turn onto Allouez Avenue when the collision occurred.

That vehicle was driven by 28-year-old Luis A. Rios-Alvarado, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash, and Local 5 News will provide updates as we receive them.