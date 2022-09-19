Brown County Sheriff: Suspect on the run after stealing purse, trying to go on shopping spree

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are hoping to identify a man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding the theft of a woman’s purse and fraudulent purchases. On September 14 around 1:45 p.m., a woman was near her vehicle at a grocery store in Howard when an unknown man opened her door and stole her purse.

Authorities say that the suspect fled the parking lot in a 2015 Honda Accord that had no license plates. The vehicle reportedly left at a high rate of speed.

The suspect then fraudulently made transactions at a gas station about 25 minutes after the theft. Two additional transactions were tried at two other gas stations, but those were declined.

The suspect is still at large, and the victim’s purse, and its contents, are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-432-7867. Local 5 will continue to update this story.