GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics ranging from Memorial Day calls for service to preparing for active shooters.

Delain wanted to offer thoughts and prayers to those affected by the elementary school shooting in Texas. He said that this is a very complex problem, that does not have an ‘easy’ solution. However, Delain did mention that when people see something suspicious, report it to law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office takes these comments seriously. Delain says that local law enforcement prepares for these situations by making sure that everyone has the right equipment and training.

The training involves everyone from dispatch to firefighters. He also said that the training is regularly done in Brown County.

As Memorial Day approaches, Delain wants boaters to make good decisions and avoid operating on the water while under the influence. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office does respond to calls for service on the water. Most of the time it will be for stranded or disabled boats.

Delain wants boaters to check the equipment before heading out. Whether that be the engine, lights, extinguisher or flotation devices.