Brown County Sheriff talks counterfeit prescription drugs, giving back to the community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including increasing overdoses and recent ways the department has given back to the community in the latest Community Update.

Delain mentioned that there has been an increase in fentanyl in the area, and can be found mixed with heroin. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating these situations, and Delain says that this has increased during the pandemic.

In addition to fentanyl, Delain talked about how counterfeit prescription drugs are becoming a problem in the area. One of the issues is that those who purchase these counterfeit drugs do not know what is in them. Which can cause overdoses or addiction.

With the holidays days away, Delain wanted to make sure those who plan to drink have a plan to get home safely. Delain says this time a year there is always an increase in drinking and driving.

Some of the options for safe driving that Delain provided are:

Have a plan

Call for a ride

Designate a driver

Use the Drive Sober App (through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has also been busy giving back to the community. Both the ‘Fill The Cruiser’ event and the ‘Police Lights of Christmas’ are programs that give back to the community.

Delain said the department filled numerous squad cars.