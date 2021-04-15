Brown County Sheriff talks increase in thefts, how to avoid mistaking taser for handgun in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Deputy Todd Delain joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including an upcoming job fair and an increase in thefts, in the latest Community Update.

With the season changing to spring, Deputy Delain said there is an uptick in thefts. The reason being is things get left in the yard and garage doors may stay open. During the winter most people close their garage doors due to the weather, and now as the weather heats up, some may leave their garage door open.

Deputy Delain gave some tips to help prevent theft, one thing is to do a quick check before the end of the night and make sure nothing is left in the yard. As well as closing the garage door.

Another effect of the weather changing is more complaints of speeding and reckless driving. Deputy Delain says that as children go outside more and ride bikes or play outside they receive more complaints about driving. Slowing down and careful driving can go a long way in avoiding any tragic incidents, according to Deputy Delain.

On May 16 there will be a first responder job fair at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The job fair is not for just the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, but for jobs related to all aspects of first responders including towing and other departments across the area.

With the recent events of the fatal shooting in Minnesota where the police officer reportedly mistook her handgun for her taser and shot a motorist, Deputy Delain discussed what Brown County Sheriffs are taught to avoid that scenario.

Deputy Delain says the taser is on the opposite side of their firearm, and when reaching for the taser it is across the body and a unique motion that is different when compared to reaching for their firearm. In addition to the placement of the firearm, Deputy Delain says the color is different and deputies go through training to help prevent situations like the one in Minnesota from happening.