Brown County Sheriff talks National Night Out, need for more correctional officers in Community Update

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 this morning to discuss important updates to our community including, Lights of Christmas Food Truck Event, Citizens Academy, and more.

The National Night out will take place on Tuesday, August 3 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. in three different locations including:

Bellevue at Willow Creek Park

Howard at Village Hall

Suamico at Mount Olive Church

During this event the community can get together with local law enforcement and neighbors to form relationships and have a line of communication to prevent crime.

The Lights of Christmas Food Truck Event is on August 16 from 3pm-7pm at the Brown County Sheriffs Office. Portions of the proceeds will go to the Police Lights of Christmas, an organziation that provides law enforcement with gifts to give people in need in the community around the holidays.

The Sheriffs Department Citizens Academy starts in September every Thursday for ten weeks from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. This gives community members an opportunity to learn about the Sheriffs Office and see what they do daily.

The Brown County Sheriffs Office are currently looking for new correctional officers to join their team. They are looking for people with strong character, integrity, and a willingness to learn.