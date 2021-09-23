Brown County Sheriff talks Police Lights of Christmas, crisis training in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 to discuss multiple topics including Crisis Intervention Team training and the Police Lights of Christmas.

Delain says that deputies are going through Crisis Intervention Team training. The training is 40 hours long and focuses on handling situations involving mental health. Delain mentions that they get plenty of calls in regards to people going through a mental health crisis.

This training will help deputies handle these situations better, and benefit all parties involved in the possible situations.

With the holidays fastly approaching, Delain mentioned that potential scams will rise. He talks about how it is important to make sure that any offer is legit, and if it is ‘too good to be true’ it possibly is a scam.

People who plan to get their food from Wisconsin-staple Culver’s can expect to see Brown County Sheriff Deputies collecting donations for their Police Lights of Christmas. Donations will be used to help give gift cards to families of need during the holidays.