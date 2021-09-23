GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Sheriff talks Police Lights of Christmas, crisis training in Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 to discuss multiple topics including Crisis Intervention Team training and the Police Lights of Christmas.

Delain says that deputies are going through Crisis Intervention Team training. The training is 40 hours long and focuses on handling situations involving mental health. Delain mentions that they get plenty of calls in regards to people going through a mental health crisis.

This training will help deputies handle these situations better, and benefit all parties involved in the possible situations.

With the holidays fastly approaching, Delain mentioned that potential scams will rise. He talks about how it is important to make sure that any offer is legit, and if it is ‘too good to be true’ it possibly is a scam.

People who plan to get their food from Wisconsin-staple Culver’s can expect to see Brown County Sheriff Deputies collecting donations for their Police Lights of Christmas. Donations will be used to help give gift cards to families of need during the holidays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game