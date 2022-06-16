GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the aftermath of Wednesday’s severe weather and free ‘slow down’ signs for residents.

Delain said that there was a ‘significant’ amount of damage in the western part of Brown County following Wednesday’s severe weather. He mentioned the Hobart/Howard/Suamico areas were hit hard. There were over 700 calls for service across Brown County.

The power outages happening across northeast Wisconsin caused multiple stoplights to go out. Delain said that overnight, officials were able to get them running again.

There were no injuries reported, besides a semi-truck driver on HWY 172 that tipped over. The wind was the reason the vehicle tipped over.

With the weather getting warmer, and school kids on summer break, driving safety is a focus in Brown County. Delain said that drivers must be aware of their surroundings with children playing outside.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly got a grant that helped them get signs focusing on slowing down. The signs are free and can be picked up at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The sign reads: Slow Down Kids Playing