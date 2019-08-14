Brown County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills at Fair

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Heading to the Brown County Fairgrounds this weekend? The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be aware of counterfeit $100 bills.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were made aware of the counterfeit bills on the opening day of the County Fair Wednesday.

If you do find one of these bills, officials are asking you to turn them into the Sheriff’s Office, The Command Trailer on the Fairgrounds, or to contact Dispatch at 605-626-7911.

Attempting to pass counterfeit money is a crime. The Sheriff’s Office says anyone passing false bills will be prosecuted.