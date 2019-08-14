GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Sheriff warns of counterfeit bills at Fair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Heading to the Brown County Fairgrounds this weekend? The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to be aware of counterfeit $100 bills.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were made aware of the counterfeit bills on the opening day of the County Fair Wednesday.

If you do find one of these bills, officials are asking you to turn them into the Sheriff’s Office, The Command Trailer on the Fairgrounds, or to contact Dispatch at 605-626-7911.

Attempting to pass counterfeit money is a crime. The Sheriff’s Office says anyone passing false bills will be prosecuted.

Scam Alert: The Brown County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of counterfeit $100 bills being found on the Brown…

Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories