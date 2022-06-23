VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a bike taken from a home in Allouez.

According to authorities, on June 20 around 11:34 p.m., a resident had their vehicle and bike stolen. At this time, the vehicle has been located, but the bike has not. The bike is described as a small black 2020 Yeti SB100 mountain bike.

Courtesy: Brown County Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has information concerning the incident, you’re asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7450. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers (non-profit, non-police affiliated, civilian-run organization) by phone at (920)432-STOP (7867), through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app.