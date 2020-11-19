Brown County Sheriff’s deputy returns from tour of duty in Afghanistan

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Suamico man who was given a surprise send-off parade before heading off to an overseas tour in May has returned home.

In early May, family and friends gathered to give Tyler Heupel a surprise send-off parade before he deployed to Afghanistan to serve as personal security detail with 15 other soldiers.

WATCH HEUPEL’S SEND-OFF BELOW

The parade included family, friends, and coworkers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

“I also know that I’ll be coming back, working with them,” Heupel told WFRV Local 5. “So it’s just going to be like nothing’s changed, maybe a year.”

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain and Chief Deputy Bradley Brodbeck welcomed Sheriff Deputy Heupel back from his tour of duty as an army reservist.

Heupel presented Sheriff Delain and Chief Brodbeck with a flag flown over his post while overseas.