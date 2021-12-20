GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Sheriffs investigate stolen vehicle, potential threat made to local high school discredited

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV)- The Brown County Sheriff’s Department was present at Bay Port High School Monday, December 20, for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Brown County Sheriff’s were also made aware of rumors regarding a weapon at Bay Port High School on Monday, potentially related to their initial investigation. Upon investigation into these rumors, they state this information is inaccurate. They also state that there is no imminent threat to students and staff.

Local Five learned from Howard-Suamico School District’s Media Coordinator, Brian Nicol, that Deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle from the community. During their investigation, a student was interviewed, and was then released to their parents, and did not attend school for the rest of the day.

The school has stated that following deeper investigations, possible disciplinary actions may be taken in accordance with the School District’s guidelines.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story as new details emerge.

