Brown County Sheriff’s join Neighbors app to help keep communities safe

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has announced an exciting partnership that will keep neighborhoods in the county safe.

Brown County is joining the free Neighbors app by Ring to provide communities real-time issues, local crime and safety information.

Through the app, neighborhoods can share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts. They can also receive real-time safety alerts from neighbors and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

In the app, you can customize the geographic area that you’d like to receive notifications from however you cannot join other neighborhoods.

Homeowners can also view local crime and safety posts via a live feed or an interactive map.

In a release, Chief Inventor and Found of Ring Jamie Siminoff said this,