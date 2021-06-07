GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Brown County Sheriffs have located missing 68-year-old

MONDAY 06/07/2021 2:17 p.m.

EAST DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV)- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, June 7, that Timothy Foster has been found.

No additional details regarding the missing 68-year-old man have been released at this time. Local Five will be following this story as new information arises.

ORIGINAL STORY: Brown County Sheriffs looking for 68-year-old last seen in East De Pere

EAST DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has multiple deputies that are looking for a 68-year-old with medical issues.

According to authorities, 68-year-old Timothy Foster was last seen one hour ago around the 1500 block of Arcadia Lane in East De Pere, Ledgeview and Rockland area. Foster was wearing a brown plaid shirt, tan pants and should be using a walker to get around.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking to call 9-1-1 if anyone sees Foster.

Foster reportedly has medical issues, there was no further information available at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.

