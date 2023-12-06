(WFRV) – Authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying a woman who is wanted for check fraud.

According to a release, the woman in the attached photos is suspected of committing multiple instances of check fraud throughout the month of October in both Brown and Outagamie Counties.

Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this woman is asked to contact the Investigative Sheriff Justin Raska at 920-448-6184 extension #1314 or at justin.raska@browncountywi.gov.

Callers looking to remain anonymous can do so by contacting the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.