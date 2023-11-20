(WFRV) – Authorities identified the two people involved in the crash in Brown County that left an 18-year-old dead.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on November 18 around 8:30 p.m., it responded to a crash on STH 57 near Gravel Pit Road. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 54-year-old Wilder Benites-Arcibia.

He reportedly had serious injuries from the incident and was sent to a hospital.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Paulette Benites. She died in the crash.

Both were reportedly from Sturgeon Bay. Officials say that the crash is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided.