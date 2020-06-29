Brown County Sheriff’s Office hosts food truck festival

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents will get the chance to get to know Brown County law enforcement officers while also enjoying some tasty food.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office shared that they will be hosting a food truck festival in order to get to know the community.

Officials said at the event residents will be able to check out squads, meet the K9’s, go undercover as a junior detective, ask questions, and of course munch on delicious food from Green Bay food trucks.

Deputies added that they will also be fundraising at the event to purchase gift cards for the officers to give to residents in need they come into contact with them while on patrol.

The festival will take place at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on 2684 Development Drive and will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., on August 17.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office said, “Community just works better when we do life together!”

For more information on the event visit the Brown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

