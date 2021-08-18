GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Sheriff’s Office joining ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists could see an uptick in local law enforcement on the roadways, as the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off on Wednesday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, they will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin for the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign. The campaign starts Wednesday and goes through Labor Day.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies will increase patrols to watch for impaired drivers. Not only will officers keep an eye out for impaired drivers, but they will also look to educate the public about making dangerous choices.

Some statistics regarding alcohol-related crashes in Wisconsin during 2020:

  • 6,050 alochol-related crashes that killed 167 people
  • Alcohol was involved in more than one-quarter of all traffic fatalities (167 out of 592)
  • Somone was injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash about every three hours in Wisconsin
  • 563 drivers under 21 were suspected of being under the influecne of drugs or alcohol
  • 21,459 OWI convictions in Wisconsin in 2019 (more than a third of those invovled repeat offenders)

Making responsible choices was highlighted by authorities and included:

  • Identify a sober disginated driver and do not drive if you likely are over the .08 BAC limit
  • Drivers who refulse a blood/breath alcohol test will lose their license for at least one year and may have their vehicle impoudned
  • Call a taxi, use a rideshare service or ask a sober friend to drive
  • Some bars and restaurants have programs to provide customers with a safe ride home

Authorities say that drugged driving is also a growing problem in Wisconsin.

