BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Christopher Charles Jackson.

Jackson was last seen in a black 2013 Ford Fusion.

According to a release, a handgun was used in the crime, and Jackson is believed to be armed, dangerous, and knowingly evading apprehension following his most recent crime.

According to court records, Jackson is being charged with eight counts, four of which are 1st Degree Sexual Assault with Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest. If you see him, you are asked not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Jackson is 6’2″ and 240 pounds.

If you have any information please call Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-6187.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or by going to their website at 432stop.com.